Garland Ray Chapman died on March 28, 2020, in Paris, Texas, at the age of 89.
He was born in Dill City, Oklahoma on Sept. 11, 1930, the eldest of six children of Lester and Vera Chapman.
His family moved to Lamar County, Texas in 1939 and settled in the Faught community, where parcels of that original homestead still reside with the Chapman Family.
Garland married June Norrell, of Powderly, Texas at Calvary Methodist Church in Paris, Texas on Dec. 26, 1950, enjoying 69 years of marriage. They raised two children, Harriet Chapman Knowles (Steve), of Georgetown, Texas, and Garland “Ray” Chapman (Suzanne), of Pflugerville, Texas. Besides his wife and children, his is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, plus five siblings, Wayne Chapman and his wife, Pat, Gail Farmer, and Ruth Thompson, all of Paris, Texas, Jim Chapman and wife, Jan, of Faught, Texas, and Wanda Thorpe, of Yantis Texas.
Garland completed his elementary education in the Faught school near his home. He graduated from Paris High School, attended Paris Junior College, and earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce). His post graduate work included studies at the University of Northern Colorado, the University of North Texas, and the University of Texas (Austin).
His 37 year tenure as a career educator and public school administrator was primarily spent with the Midland Independent School District, where he served in varied, increasingly responsible leadership positions, including Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Principal of Midland Lee High School, and several Junior High and Elementary schools. After retirement he returned to Paris, Texas in 1986, where he led an active retirement life.
Garland was an active member for over 60 years with the Lions Club in Midland and Paris, where he received numerous accolades for his leadership and civic service. He also served at the Paris Food Pantry. Garland was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Grace Sunday School Class. He was a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He also served in the Texas National Guard from Oct. 1947 to Oct. 1956.
Garland was an avid fisherman and particularly loved to fish for trout in Colorado. In Colorado, he and June collected Aspen tree branches and made colorful and personalized walking sticks for family and friends. He was a warmly engaging and personable man of high character, gifted with detailed story telling anecdotes, and a special witness of Christian virtues, particularly with his grandchildren. Garland also enjoyed golf, sporting events, and following the achievements of former students, fellow educators, and family members.
The family warmly thanks Cassie Lindley and Patricia Morgan, who recently served as dedicated and attentive caregivers to Garland. Also, thanks to all the other dedicated health care workers.
A private family graveside will be conducted by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas, with the Rev Ed Dodd officiating. No formal visitation will be observed.
The family requests memorials be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the Chapman family at fry-gibbs.com.
