The People’s Agenda

MONDAY
Chisum ISD Board of Trustees: 5:45 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
Reno Economic Development Corp.: 6 p.m., city hall, 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
TUESDAY
Lamar County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m., Lamar County Courthouse.
Paris Housing Authority: 12:30 p.m., George Wright Homes, 700-844 Chisum St.
Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
Clarksville City Council: 6 p.m., 00 W. Main St., Clarksville.
THURSDAY
Blossom City Council: 5:30 p.m., 1240 W. Front St., Blossom.
The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
