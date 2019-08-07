PrimeTime Senior Services at Paris Regional Medical Center is now providing complimentary memberships to seniors through its new partner, SilverSneakers, a community fitness program designed exclusively for older adults.
Through this collaboration, PrimeTime will now give members a way to increase their levels of physical activity in a safe, friendly and supportive environment.
SilverSneakers helps older adults take greater control of their health by engaging participants in more frequent strength training, aerobic and flexibility exercise through a variety of venues and programming. There are more than 14.5 million people eligible for the SilverSneakers benefit through Medicare Advantage health plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans. For those members, the benefit is offered at no additional cost.
PrimeTime is at 1128 Clarksville St., Suite 300 in Paris. To learn more about the SilverSneakers offerings, call 903-737-3672.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.