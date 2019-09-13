SEP. 11 to SEP. 13
Paris Police Department
Camron Quen-Tarri Washington, 20: Speeding, driving while license invalid.
Christopher Joe Lassetter, 40: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Jory Lee Bullard, 23: Child abuse.
Eric Jamison Baker, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Windarius Q. Miles, 23: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Chasity Lavoon Lockhart, 42: Theft of property, $100 to $750, enhanced, Motion to revoke/theft of property, $100 ro $750, speeding (exceed prima facie limit)-72 mph, proof of financial responsibility.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Lesley Hayes Wood, 43: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hunter Robert Hall, 17: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, criminal trespass.
Mark Anthony Somers, 35: Assault/family/household member with previous conviction.
Dandrae Shamar Burvis, 21: Speeding, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
Nicholas Lee Johnson, 27: Assault (Class C).
Leagh Marie Eckles, 34: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Walter Reese Eckles, 61: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert Spradlin, 37: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $750-$2,500.
Department of Public Safety
Kevin Lee Bowman, 33: Possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license
