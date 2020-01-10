Sylvia Ann Townsend, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
She was born in Fairfield, Illinois on April 1, 1948, the daughter of Estel Robert and Wanda Juanita Miller Hearn.
Sylvia was a homemaker and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, of Paris, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 53 years, William Townsend, of Paris, Texas; their three daughters, Ann Marie and Scott West, Renee Townsend and Wanda Townsend; grandchildren, Sean and Lisa West, Aaron Stewart, Cortney and Sam Pease and Hannah Clayton; one great-grandchild, Adalynn Clayton; her sister, Dorothy Nolen.
A memorial service for Sylvia is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church. Roden Pryor Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
