Another summerlike day is expected on Thursday with afternoon temperatures generally in the 90s. Humidity will be higher across western portions of North Texas where cumulus clouds may be more numerous Thursday afternoon.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It's going to be a bright, sunshiny day with a high near 92. Gulf moisture will be riding into the region on south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, but as we are sandwiched between two lows, there's no expectation for rain today. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 71.

Friday will rinse and repeat today, although sustained winds should be a tad lower at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph are still expected. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72. 

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny as clouds begin to build in the sky. The high will get near 90.

Enjoy your Thursday!

