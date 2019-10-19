Prairiland ISD trustees are to receive the district’s 2018-19 annual audit when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.
The board also is expected to make a Lamar County Appraisal District board nomination and to consider both campus and district improvement plans as well as the district’s Financial Rating System of Texas report as required by the Texas Education Agency.
An employee retention supplement also is to be considered, according to an agenda posting.
