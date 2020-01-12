Rita Kay Cox, 62, of Pattonville, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy Drake and the Rev. Claude Plunk officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Rita was born June 22, 1957, in Paris to Virgil and Mary Christian Green. She graduated from Prairiland High School and was a retired postal clerk at the Pattonville post office. She married Charles Randall Cox on April 22, 1983, in Blossom. Mrs. Cox attended Victorious Life Church.
Survivors include her husband, Randall Cox; her mother, Mary Head; her brother, Rickey Green and friend, Ruth; three nephews, Jeremy Green and his son, Easton, Josh Green and wife, Samantha, and Ben Blount; two cousins, Kerri Bailey and husband, Bryan, and son, Shelby, and Chris Armstrong and wife, Jean, and daughters, Ann and Elizabeth; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Cox and Stan Cox and wife, Sheila, and sons, Timothy Cox and Stan Cox, Jr. and wife, Leslie, and children; and her mother-in-law, Ruby Faye Cox.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Green, Josh Green, Ben Blount, Brian McKee, Tim Cox and Shelby Bailey.
Online condolences may be made to the Cox family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.