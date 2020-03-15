Paris Junior College will close its campuses for face-to-face classes until April 6, but on-line instruction begins March 23, according to a release by Margaret Ruff, director of marketing and public relations.
During the extended spring break, college faculty and staff will prepare and coordinate planning for the remainder of the semester. Online classes, including the eight-week term courses set to begin Monday, will continue as normal.
Classes resume March 23 strictly in an online environment.
“It is hoped that face-to-face classes will resume on April 6,” Ruff said. “The college will continue to monitor the situation and confirm this date or extend online classes depending on the situation at that time.”
A determination will be made in the coming weeks about the ability to continue face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester, hold final exams in person/on campus, and the ability to hold commencement as currently scheduled, Ruff said.
The college requests students or employees who traveled outside the United States during the past 14 days, or have traveled to an area in the United States that has had reported COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine and call their instructor. Employees should call their supervisor and human resources.
Both student and employee travel is suspended until April 6.
“College leadership will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation,” Ruff said. “The college will issue additional updates as the situation evolves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.