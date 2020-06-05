A Friday afternoon collision involving two motorcycles and another vehicle sent two men to the hospital, with one of them needing to be flown to Medical City in Plano.
The collision occurred at 1:32 p.m. one mile west of Paris on Highway 82 West near CR 1510.
A white Ford passenger vehicle, driven by Lewis Green II of Roxton, was attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of the intersection when he hit two motorcycles, according to Sgt. Mark Tackett of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Brian Jeffries, 50, of McKinney, was driving one of the motorcycles without a helmet, Tackett reported.
“He has been flown to the Medical City of Plano, Texas in critical condition,” Tackett said.
Nathaniel Wood, 36, of Plano, is in stable condition and is being treated at Paris Regional Medical Center.
“Green’s injuries are unknown and he was taken to a hospital by a private conference,” Tackett said.
While first responders were attending to the collision, traffic on the highway was re-routed.
