Good morning, Red River Valley!

We're likely to see areas of patchy frost early this morning as overnight temperatures dipped to near freezing. The sun is scheduled to make an appearance, helping south winds to warm the area quickly to today's high of about 58 degrees. 

During the day, we may see increasing clouds in the run up to a 70% chance for rain tonight - possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46, the National Weather Service says. 

A 30% chance for rain will persist into Sunday, mainly for showers before noon. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high near 55. Winds will switch during the day to come from the north northwest, which will help the overnight low dip back into the 30s. 

The start of the work week looks to have a mostly sunny start with a high near 64 degrees. 

Looks like we'll be able to get out and enjoy the sun before some rain tonight. Have a great Saturday!

Next week.jpg

We will have a mild Monday, following by near normal temps through most of the week. There will be a quick shot of showers and isolated thunderstorms from Monday night to Tuesday night. Another system will bring low chances for rain on Thursday.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

