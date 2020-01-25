Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're likely to see areas of patchy frost early this morning as overnight temperatures dipped to near freezing. The sun is scheduled to make an appearance, helping south winds to warm the area quickly to today's high of about 58 degrees.
During the day, we may see increasing clouds in the run up to a 70% chance for rain tonight - possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46, the National Weather Service says.
A 30% chance for rain will persist into Sunday, mainly for showers before noon. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high near 55. Winds will switch during the day to come from the north northwest, which will help the overnight low dip back into the 30s.
The start of the work week looks to have a mostly sunny start with a high near 64 degrees.
Looks like we'll be able to get out and enjoy the sun before some rain tonight. Have a great Saturday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.