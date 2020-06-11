BONHAM — A peaceful protest march is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, starting at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham, and ending at the Bonham Police Department.
The march of unity against racism and injustice will feature prayer, a small worship in song and a few guest speakers.
“It is our intention and heartfelt desire to engage and encourage each of you to join us as we pursue the changes our community needs and citizens desire. The national outcry by citizens of color and specifically African Americans who have felt the brunt of racism and injustice for far too long is heartbreaking. We are not exempt, as racism is a part of this community as well. It is not our goal to create more division or strife but rather we desire a movement of change, a movement of action, a movement of unity of all colors, race, and creeds,” a news release about the march states.
Participants are encouraged to wear Covid-19 masks.
