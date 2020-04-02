COOPER — Leaders with the Delta County Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Chamber of Commerce are joining other regional chambers in asking people to light up their front porch for a Unite With Light campaign.
People are asked to use a candle, flashlight or porch light between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday to honor workers on the front lines locally and around the world. People are then encouraged to share photos on social media, tagging posts with #UniteWithLight.
“We are showing our gratitude to the doctors, medical professionals, first responders, everyone else working to aid others during this difficult time,” Delta County Chamber executive director Ken Cottongame said. “We are also thankful to our truckers, grocery store and restaurant personnel who are also keeping our daily lives and commerce happening.
“Let this allow our communities to shine bright despite the circumstances.”
Other chambers joining the effort include Rockwall’s, Caddo Mills’s, Royse City’s, Lake Tawakoni’s, and Rowlett’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.