Paris police arrested Mariano James on Thursday as he was boarding a local bus near the business he’s accused of shoplifting from.
Police said they were called to the 900 block of Clarksville Street about a shoplifter. Officers said they were told several items were taken and the suspect had left. Mariano was found nearby boarding a bus and officers stopped him.
James was charged with theft, which was enhanced to a felony charge when officers learned he had prior theft convictions. He was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 157 calls for service and arrested four people on Thursday.
