A marker celebrates 150 of Masonry at Paris Lodge No. 27

A planned celebration of Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the coronavirus, according to Lodge Master Bill Lindsay.

“Due to the COVID-19 virus scare, the officers and I have decided to postpone our 175 year birthday celebration to a date yet to be determined,” Lindsay said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

