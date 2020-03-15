A planned celebration of Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27 scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the coronavirus, according to Lodge Master Bill Lindsay.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus scare, the officers and I have decided to postpone our 175 year birthday celebration to a date yet to be determined,” Lindsay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.