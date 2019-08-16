Dan Davis Abeles, died on Aug. 2, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing home. He was 86 years old.
Born and raised in Paris, Texas, he was the oldest son of the late Edward W. and Christine Sharp Abeles. He had three brothers, the late Edward Sharp (Ned) Abeles, the late Victor Norris Abeles and Corneil (Neil) Abeles, of Atlanta, Texas.
On his birth certificate, dated Oct. 8, 1933, at the Sanitarium of Paris, Dan’s name had been spelled Abels which was later changed to Abeles.
He grew up living at 643 North Main Street.
Dan’s father was the son of Dr. Dan Abeles and Henrietta Oakes. His mother was the daughter of Grady Burrow and Pearl Christine Sharp.
Dan played quarterback at Paris High School. After graduation, he attended Paris Junior College in 1953, where he earned an associate of arts degree. He then added a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts at then, East Texas State University in Commerce, in 1957. He also took courses at UCLA during the time period of 1961 to 1970.
After, Dan joined the Air Force and partook in USAF Material Officers Training and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant in the USAF. He was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, where he met his late wife, Jacqueline Joyce Hargrave.
He is survived by three children, Victoria Bland, Brion Abeles and Michael (Chico) Abeles, who is married to Sandra Spade Abeles. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brady Abeles, Emily Abeles, Jordan Bland and Joshua Bland. Before being honorably discharged, Dan spent time serving in Tripoli, North Africa, with his family. In 1968, he moved to Huntington Beach, California, where he worked at McDonnell Douglas Corp., Douglas Aircraft Co. in Lakewood, California. While in California, he was a member of the Oceanview Parent-Teachers Association and taught tennis classes at Goldenwest Community College.
He later divorced from Jacqueline and returned to Texas in 1978. He began a variety of jobs, Associated Tax Service, of Irving, for Paris, a business substitute teacher for the Paris ISD and Paris Junior College, Lamar County Human Resources Outreach worker, a Paris Investment accountant for Case Implement Co., as well as seasonal work in Yellowstone Park, Wyoming. He also worked for the City of Paris before retiring.
Dan was active with many youth/social organizations, quick to volunteer and dependable. He was known to have good mechanical skills, the ability to understand varied systems as well as a pleasing independent personality and a good sense of intrigue. He enjoyed golfing, dropping in to socialize with friends, being involved with a variety of mechanical endeavors, cars, motorcycles, etc., occasional wood-working and black coffee.
He was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, conducted by Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Dan’s brother, Neil Abeles, will officiate.
