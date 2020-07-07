Paris Police spoke with a complainant of a theft at 11:16 a.m. Thursday where it was reported that two rings had been stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of 3rd Street SW. It was reported that someone possibly visiting the home in the past several weeks had stolen the rings. The value of the rings exceeds over $8,000. The investigation continues.
At 6:52 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1100 block of 13th Street SE. It was reported someone had kicked open the front door to the residence and had stolen a piece of electronic equipment and a small amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.
Paris woman jailed on parole violation
Denise Tomore Mayfield, 36, of Paris, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of North Main Street on a parole violation warrant. Mayfield was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Neighbor cut man with knife after argument
Paris police responded to an assault in the 1100 block of 13th Street SE at 3:24 p.m. Friday. It was reported that the complainant had an argument with his neighbor about the neighbor’s dog barking all night. The complainant said the neighbor later came to his residence and knocked on the door. When the complainant opened the door, the neighbor cut him with a knife, police were told. The complainant showed the wound that was on his middle finger. He refused medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.
Police told running vehicle was stolen
A blue 2017 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 1600 block of North Main Street at 8:58 p.m. Sunday. The complainant said they had parked the vehicle in the parking lot and left the vehicle running while they went into the building. Upon coming back out of the building, the vehicle was missing. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating debit card theft
Paris police spoke with a complainant of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:14 p.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had used the complainant’s debit card and withdrew nearly $1,000 at the bank’s ATM. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 561 calls for service and arrested seven people during the holiday weekend ending Monday.
