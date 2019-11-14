Richard Wayne Peel, 64, of Paris, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, with Daniel Williams, Colton Gilbreath, Jason Jones and Travis Smith serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Peel was born on Oct. 10, 1955, in Limestone, Maine, a son of Delma Wayne and Claudia DeLaughter Peel. He was retired from Sara Lee Bakery and is employed by the City of Paris. Richard was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his companion, Vickie Jones; children, Eric Peel and wife, Brandi and Lindsey McCormick and husband, Matthew; granddaughter, Emma Haley McCormick; father and stepmother, Delma Wayne and Nell Peel; brothers, Douglas Peel and Barry Peel and Cheryl Holsomback; sisters, Charlotte Flowers and husband, John and Anita Williams and husband, Terry; nephews, Daniel Williams and Colton Gilbreath; nieces, Karen Gilbreath and Natasha Peel; great-nephew, Jake Gilbreath; and greatniece, Parker Gilbreath; and loved by, Jason, Jamie, Meagan, Travis and family.
He was the most caring, selfless man whose children meant the world to him. He had a smile that could light up any room. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.