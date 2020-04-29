Covid Update.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting the county's first Covid-19 related death.

Health District director Gina Prestridge confirmed the death was associated with the recent outbreak discovered in Paris Healthcare Center. Paris Regional Medical Center confirmed the death at its facility.

The health district previously reported a total of 57 cases in Lamar County.

Of the 57 cases, seven are travel related and 50 community spread, and 47 are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Center staff and residents. All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately, Prestridge said.

In addition, there were approximately 58 persons under monitoring, Prestridge said.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

