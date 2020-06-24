The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has established a support program to help chamber members that have been impacted by Covid-19. The plan has been worked on for the past couple of months in gathering as much information possible to help members, officials said.
There has been $25,000 set aside for the program. This effort is made possible by the continuous investments made by chamber members. Priority will be given to those chamber businesses that were closed, laid off employees and limited operations due to Covid-19.
The business must be in good standing with chamber membership to qualify for the program. The maximum amount to apply for is $1,000. The funding can be used to pay utility bills, such as gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, phones services or rent/mortgage.
There will be a 45-day application period ending on July 31, in which the chamber will review all applications to determine how it can help as many members as possible. The application can be found at www.paristexas.com.
“We are proud to be able to help our members during this time. Covid-19 has affected people in so many ways and the one thing they all have are utility bills. If we can help a business for one month, paying a bill for them, hopefully that will give them a small relief at that time,” Chamber President Paul Allen said. “It has been tough to see the struggles that many have gone through, but I am so proud of them for their creativity and new innovations to keep going.”
Contact paul@paristexas.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.