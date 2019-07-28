Everett Elementary School Principal Lora Sanders has released the fifth six weeks honor roll for the 2018-19 school year.
Second-grade: Rayleigh Allmon, Jude Barnard, Emree Bennett, Saahas Bhari, Seely Blease, Liam Broadway, Easton Brown, Thomas Cervantes, Owen Daniel, Hazel Del Toro, Tate Del Toro, Cate Emeyabbi, Raelyn Evers, Vivian Foreman, Addison Fortenberry, Aiyana Frazier, Eslin Frazier, Manning Fuller, Jagger Hart, Cayson Hubbard, Justin Huesca, William Key, Ali Layton, Carson Liesman, Jayden Manak, Karson Morrison, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Karalynn Newby, Dominik Pauls, Emma Pedersen, Cohen Ray, Brogan Robinson, Adam Rosson, Callen Sheridan, Jayce Smith, Kylee Smock, Addisyn Smyers, Koltyn Vandermeulen, Cooper Watson, Sophie Wofford, Ayzlie Wolfe, Tommy Woods and Wesley Young.
Third-grade: Trista Allen, Kloie Allmon, Ella Barnaby, Avree Bennett, Keely Burchinal, Casen Byrd, Ella Chaffin, Jason Choeurn, Jackson Collar, Rhane Council, Michael Cruz, Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Brody Dyess, Cameron Farris, Evan Fodge, Brinkley Ford, David Gonzalez Bustillos, Bella Goodwin, Eli Green, Zoey Hevron, Amelia Kee, Landon Kessel, Benjamin Klassen, Kenzee McDowra, Addyson Michael, Ellie Michael, Allyson Miller, Bryleigh Morton, Gavin Pike, Caio Farr, Alyssa Quiroz, Case Ramirez-Melton, Kellen Roberts, Camila Rojas, Robert Rusak, Logan Scholl, Kynlee Spencer, Grady Thomison, Ryan Trenchard, Toby Trinh and Kaidyn West.
