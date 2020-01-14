Freshman Rep. Colin Allred has given Joe Biden his stamp of approval, providing him with his fifth endorsement from Texas’ congressional delegation.
“I do think he has the best chance to win in November. I also think he’s the right person for the time,” Allred, a Democrat, told POLITICO in a phone interview.
Allred represents a swing district, parts of Dallas and its suburbs. He’s the second Texas congressman to choose Biden after initially backing Julián Castro. The former Housing and Urban Development secretary dropped out of the race earlier this month.
Biden has the most endorsements from black and Hispanic members of Congress and congressional Democrats overall. He’s expected to campaign in Texas this week, with fundraisers Thursday in Dallas and Houston. As POLITICO notes, he has consistently led in public polls, even when two natives — Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — were running.
Allred said Biden has an appeal in Texas that is “undeniable.”
“Texans, I think, recognize also that his brand of politics, which is really about bringing people together around ideas that we can deliver on, is one that I think we also support,” he told POLITICO.
Personally, I was surprised to see a Democrat backed in the great state of Texas. Based on our little corner of the state, I too often assume politics are all red. Most of the time, they are. But there are small pockets of blue scattered throughout the state that cannot be discounted, especially in a swing district like Allred’s.
Thus far, Biden will need all the backing he can get. Bernie Sanders is back with vigor, after some thought his bid was finished following a heart attack last year. He has the backing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young progressive who brings influence and millenial support to his campaign, as well as progressive groups hesitant to commit.
Sean McElwee, co-founder of the liberal think tank Data for Progress, has said Sanders needs to explain how he is going to broaden his support to defeat the moderate Biden.
“Given that Sanders now has a very real chance of consolidating the left, I think he needs to make the case for how he gets to 50 percent,” McElwee told POLITICO. “Beating Biden means getting to 50 percent, not making your 20 percent happy.”
Elizabeth Warren has also been hard at work, courting several major groups such as the Working Families Party, which has endorsed her. But the field is thinning: Monday, Cory Booker announced his decision to drop from the race, citing lack of financial resources. He will run for re-election to his Senate seat.
Biden has his work cut out for him. But everyone knows a campaign is a marathon, not a sprint. The real work, the hard work, is done in the painstaking deliberations and conversations with people and representatives like Allred, who represent crucial swing territories — rare as those may be in a state dyed red.
Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6973 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Tuesday.
