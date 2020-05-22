Desiree Ann Diggs, 36, of Paris, was arrested at her residence by Paris police on a parole violation warrant.
Diggs was processed and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show she remained there this morning.
Police investigating counterfeit bill operation
Paris police responded to a forgery at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Bonham Street. The suspects left after passing a fake $100 bill to pay for an order, police said.
Officers later located the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of 12th Street NE. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found materials they believed were used to make the fake bill. No one has been arrested at this time and the investigation continues.
Home burglary under investigation
At 9:04 a.m. Thursday, Paris police met with a victim of a home burglary. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road.
The complainant reported he had left the residence to go to the store and upon his return, saw two people that he knew exiting the residence. The complainant reported that a ring and some cash were taken.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
