NOV. 21 to NOV. 22
Paris Police Department
Joshua Kaleb Johnson, 18: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Maranda Wynette McCulloch, 29: Conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute or possess a controlled substance, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Lea Justice, 27: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Doran Lee Hutchison, 20: Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Jaeger Douglas Dennis, 25: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Mark Leslie Webb, 63: County court commit/criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure.
Matthew Scott Morrow, 42: Driving while license invalid (two counts), speeding, open container, no liability insurance, violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act).
Reno Police Department
Esker Earl Smith III, 70: Driving while intoxicated.
Constable Precinct 5
Kerrigan Makenna Gentle, 18: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
