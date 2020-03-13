Tax preparers in Paris are working full steam ahead in spite of a likely but unprecedented change in the traditional April 15 IRS deadline because of the pandemic spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Although President Donald Trump announced the change Wednesday during an address to the nation from the Oval Office, word has yet to come down about the specifics of the possible delay.
“People shouldn’t depend on it,” Les Malnory of Malnory, McNeal & Company, 1711 Clarksville St., said Thursday. “We are plowing full speed ahead like there will not be an extended deadline.”
Jeanette Minerd at Liberty Tax Service, 1702 Lamar Ave., also continues work as usual, although the two offices serve a different clientele.
While Malnory, McNeal & Company serves primarily individuals and businesses with more complicated tax returns, Liberty Tax serves taxpayers whose returns are less complicated, primarily based on W-2s, for wages, salaries and tips, and 1099 statements for other types of income.
“Probably over half of our customers have already come in,” said Minerd, who has been with Liberty since the office opened in Paris 15 years ago.
Minard said most of her customers are either self-employed, retired or are working a job drawing wages.
“A lot of them have children, they work and get child tax credit and earned income credit; and, we have a lot of single customers with just a W2,” Minard said. “We have a range of folks from your single mother out there making hardly any income who’s not getting much back, to those who are getting a lot back, to your retired people who are barely making it.”
Normally at the company’s office in Dallas, Malnory is in town helping company partner Johnna McNeal during the busy tax season while his dad, Mark Malnory, remains in Dallas. The company is a full-service accounting firm in business since 2004.
Malnory encourages customers to get organized early and meet with a tax preparer in plenty of time before the tax deadline.
“If you are last minute, it’s not the end of the world,” Malnory said. “You can file and extension because that way you’re not rushing, and you don’t forget things. There are no red flags for filing an extension and sometimes when things are slower we can give more attention to a return than if you come in right before the deadline.”
