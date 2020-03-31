Paris Regional Medical Center has nixed its visitation policy, with few exceptions, in response to increasing positive Covid-19 cases in the region.
The policy was issued Monday afternoon following a weekend announcement by Texas A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin regarding Hunt County’s third coronavirus case, the latest a student between the ages of 18 and 30 who was living off-campus. At the time, Lamar County had three cases, and hospital officials said one was being treated in isolation. Fannin County had reported two cases, and Choctaw County had one.
“As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response,” wrote Savannah Abbott, the hospital’s communications director.
In previous moves to limit exposure at the hospital, Paris Regional restricted visitors, screened anyone entering the facility, closed common areas, and adhered to the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning. We do not want to cause alarm — but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community. There may be some exceptions for OB, pediatric care, ER, and end-of-life situations. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”
Abbott said the safety measures do not limit patient access to the hospital or their providers.
Anyone concerned they may be experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call their provider in advance before showing up at an office. Those experiencing a medical emergency are urged to call 911 or go to the emergency room.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
