Texas Historical Commission Activities

Where To Go: thc.texas.gov/historyathome.

Learning Resources webpage: A repository of lesson plans and activities for students focused on our state historic sites and topics such as archeology, cemeteries, historical markers, and military history.

Texas Historical Commission YouTube Channel: Featuring scores of educational videos for more in-depth looks at the real stories behind Texas history. Learn about the Vaqueros of South Texas, Speaking German Texan, the Official Longhorn Herd of Texas, and much more.

Texas Time Travel Mobile Tours and Texas Travel Guides: Engage with immersive audio tours, watch short documentary videos, view photo galleries of historic images, explore maps, and access visitor information to plan a future trip. Themes include the Texas Revolution, Chisholm Trail, World Wars I and II, African Americans in Texas, Hispanic Texans, and German Texans.

Texas History Theme Pages: Thousands of historic sites across Texas are organized by 14 theme webpages, each with many more related theme pages. Delve into the topics and places, with maps, photos, and more. Themes include architecture, historic cattle trails and cowboy culture, cultural heritage, historic downtowns, military history, Texas frontier, Texas industry, and more.

Texas Historic Sites Atlas: Database featuring over 300,000 site records, including information on Official Texas Historical Markers and National Register of Historic Places properties in Texas. Also included are cemeteries, courthouses, and museums across the state. Search by keyword, county, address, historic designation, or site name to get instant access to detailed descriptions, historic photographs, and interactive maps.

Real Places, Real Stories Blog: A full library of posts where readers can experience Texas history. Hop on board the tall ship Elissa in Galveston, take a tour of historic downtown Brownsville, or discover underwater boat wrecks off the South Texas coast.

THC State Historic Sites: The Texas Historical Commission preserves and operates 31 historic sites across the Lone Star State. From American Indian sites to frontier forts to common and elegant homes and the leaders and statesmen who lived in them, these sites enrich peoples’ lives through history. Explore online educational resources.