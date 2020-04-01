Georgia Jeanette Duncan passed away at her home in Paris, Texas, on March 30, 2020.
Mrs. Duncan was born on Nov. 23, 1941, in Honey Grove, Texas, to Georgia Kate Paul Luttrell and John “Hoss” William Luttrell.
She attended schools in Honey Grove and was a graduate of Ladonia High School.
Jeanette married Robert Earl Duncan on Dec. 14, 1957, and they had four children.
She was a homemaker, a bank teller and a legal secretary for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice until her retirement to Paris. There, she continued her most important role as a dedicated and loving mother to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by Robert Duncan; her children, Robbie Duncan Terry and husband, Ritchey, Dana Lynn Duncan and fiancé, Stephen Long, and his children, Kaleb and Abby and Joe Daryl Duncan; grandchildren, Natalie Blair Noble, Emily Paige Noble and fiancé, Matthew McGaugh, Samuel Duncan Hudgins, Seth Daniel Hudgins, Alexandra Nicole Duncan and Robert Owen Duncan; siblings, Paula Espurvoa and husband, David, Sayrah Vincent and husband, Randell, and William “Speedy” Luttrell and wife, Cindy; and several adored nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Mitchell Duncan; her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Jeanette and Albert Duncan; and sister and brother-in-law, Billie and Robert “Bob” Joyner.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, at 2 p.m. at Ladonia Cemetery, conducted by Bill Coleman, a dear family friend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Ladonia or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the Duncan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
