Paris police found Tiffany Kristine Dozier, 31, and Quades Atwain Williams, 33, both
of Paris, in a vehicle where they had been sleeping in the 1400 block of West Austin Street at 9:56 a.m. Friday. Police found Dozier had an outstanding felony criminal non-support warrant along with two traffic warrants, and Williams was found to have two felony warrants out of Lamar County charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping and failure to appear as a repeat offender. While attempting to arrest Williams, he gave officers a false name and resisted arrest, police said.
Both were transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where Dozier remained this morning on $10,000 bond. Williams was not listed among inmates this morning.
Police arrest multiple on warrants
Angela Renee Martin, 39, of Paris, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Simpson Street on a felony Lamar County warrant. The warrant was a motion to revoke probation on an assault of a public servant charge.
Martin was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, but she was not listed in online records this morning.
Police arrested Amanda Gail Gilbert, 27, of Paris, in the 1200 block of 15th Street NW at 4:31 p.m. Saturday on a parole violation warrant. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
David Ronald Davis, 60, of Crockett, was stopped in the 1200 block of 24th
Street SE at 3:34 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. Davis was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Houston County. Davis was arrested and will be taken to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Man arrested after stabbing
Terry Lee Cuevas, 58, of Fort Worth, is believed to have been intoxicated when he began fighting two people after being asked to leave in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286 at 10:24 p.m. Friday, police said.
During the altercation, Cuevas allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed a 56-year-old man and cut another 50-year-old man before the knife was taken away from him, police said. Cuevas was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains on bond totaling $20,000.
The 56-year-old was admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other man was treated and released, police said.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest
John Kenneth Stepp, 56, of Powderly, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 900 block of Lamar Ave at 8:31 p.m. Saturday. During the stop, officers found that Stepp was in possession of pills that he did not have a prescription for.
K-9 Cupa alerted the officers to narcotics inside the vehicle. Stepp was found to be in possession of over two grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and one count of possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released the same day on bonds totaling $9,000, online records show.
Aggravated assault reports under investigation
Paris police met with a victim of an aggravated assault in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:37 p.m. Sunday. The 51-year-old victim reported that she and her 46-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and the boyfriend pointed a gun at her. The incident is under investigation, police said.
Another disturbance was reported to the Paris Police Department at 2:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of W. Houston St. The report states a man and a woman had gotten into an argument while at a local nightclub. After they left the nightclub and arrived at their residence, the argument continued. Both parties claimed the other person pointed a pistol at them but were not wanting to file any charges against the other person. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate fraud reports
Police spoke with a complainant in the police department at 3:43 p.m. Friday. It was reported that someone had used an online app through a bank called Green Dot and gained access to the victim’s account. The suspect then made $1,000 withdraws out of the victim’s account eight times. The incident is under investigation.
At 6:37 p.m. Saturday, police met with a credit card abuse victim. It was reported that an unknown white man was seen taking mail from a mailbox in the 2800 block of Briarwood Drive. Someone then activated and used a credit card that had come in the mail that belonged to the victim, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating lawn equipment theft
At 1:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to a burglary of a building in the 900 block of 5th Street NE. It was reported that someone had entered a garage and shed and stolen lawn equipment and furniture. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 330 calls for service and arrested 20 people during the four-day holiday weekend.
