Bruce Leon Westbrook Sr., 73, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Baylor University Medical Center, in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery at Biardstown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Leon, the son of O.C. Newberry and Violet Pierce Newberry, was born on Nov. 22, 1945, in Roxton, Texas.
He attended school in Bedford and his career as a truck driver spanned many years. He was a certified minister and loved his church, Living Word Pentecostal Church, very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Kurt Ramsey; and a nephew, Heath Elrod.
Survivors include three children, Beverly Westbrook Mills, of Paris, Bruce Westbrook Jr., of West Virginia and James Westbrook and wife, Deann, of West Virginia; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Haskell Newberry and John McCall, of Coppell, George Newberry and wife, Carol, of Paris, Melvia Newberry, of Paris, Della O’Neal and husband, Mike, of Paris and Robbie Ramsey, of Powderly; along with a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
