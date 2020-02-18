Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to considerably colder air spilling into the region than on Monday, and that means temperatures will be down about 20 degrees in comparison. Expect a cloudy day with a high near 55. Winds will gust from the north with sustained speeds around 15 mph.
There's also a fairly good chance - 50% - for an isolated shower, possibly a thunderstorm today. That chance will fall to about 20% tonight before midnight. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 40.
"The cold front is expected to clear our southern border near sunset (Tuesday) evening. Warm advection over top the shallow, cold airmass will quickly begin behind the front, leaving a lingering area of showers in far southern counties," National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes wrote in forecast discussion. "This region of overrunning precipitation will spread northward throughout the day Wednesday, becoming the most widespread by Wednesday evening. ... Most locations from the Metroplex northward will see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain through Thursday.
Wednesday will carry a 20% chance for rain, but should be partly sunny with a high near 52. Rain chances jump to 60% for the overnight period as the low falls to 38 degrees.
Although Thursday will likely be mostly cloudy and Friday will be sunny, both days will have highs in the mid to high 40s, according to the NWS.
Sunny days look to return at the end of the week, and that makes the cloudy days bearable. Do your best to make today your best Tuesday!
