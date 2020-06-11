Funeral Services for Boyd Griffin, age 63, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Boyd Baptist Church, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. the Rev. Mike Allred will officiate. Burial will follow later the same day at 3 p.m. at Bogata Cemetery in Bogata, Texas.
Boyd passed away on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family.
Boyd was born on June 29, 1956 in Haskell County, Texas, the son of David Oscar Griffin and Jessie Olivia Simmons Griffin. He was a graduate of Cy-Fair Highschool in Houston, Texas and earned his associate degree from TSTI in Waco, Texas for drafting and free-hand illustration. Boyd married Kay Moore on Aug. 13, 1977. They were married for 40 years before her passing on June 14, 2018.
Boyd was a masonic member of the Rosalie Lodge #527 in Bogata, Texas and a member of Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham, Texas.
He married his friend, Sandra Spencer, on June 5, 2020. He was a simple man who enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed.
Boyd is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Kay.
Fond memories of Boyd will forever be remembered and cherished by his surviving family members, wife, Sandra Lea Spencer, of Bonham, Texas; son, Josh Griffin and wife, Ashley, of Bloomfield, New Mexico; daughters, Haley Hawthorne and husband, Doug, of Stafford, Virginia, Mistie Fair Ranjbar and husband, Majid, of Houston, Texas and Lauren Hanks and husband, Joel, of Bogata, Texas; brothers, David Griffin and wife, Judy, of Huntsville, Texas, Robert Griffin, of Caldwell, Texas and Mike Griffin and wife, Wanda, of Bonham, Texas; grandchildren, Alex Fair, Cade Kabaj, Raef Brown, Marin Hawthorne, Megan Hawthorne, Sean Hawthorne, Clayton Griffin and Rhett Hanks; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Danny Griffin, Rob Griffin, Scott Branch, Brad Branch, Matthew Ward and Craig Eudy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Mueller, Stevie Taylor, Joel Hanks, Steve Arthur, Jerry Boyd, Blane Moore, Gary Moore and Rick Dale Moore. Boyd will lie in state on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
