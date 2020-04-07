Paris Mayor Steve Clifford is planning a second town hall meeting with health and city officials at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting is to be by video-conference with the public invited to participate. Information about how to join the meeting and how to submit advanced questions will be available Wednesday afternoon on the mayor’s social media sites.
“This meeting is an attempt to dispel rumors and to be as open as possible about what is happening locally with the coronavirus pandemic,” Clifford said. “I plan to take questions from the public and then pose those questions to the panelists.”
In an attempt to dispel rumors, the mayor posted a lengthy explanation of how the Paris-Lamar County Health District reports the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to the media, and how personal information about patients is restricted by HIPPA law.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, I have striven to be as open as possible,” Clifford stated in his post. “If people are informed about the facts, they will tend to make better decisions for themselves and their families.”
The mayor said Wednesday’s meeting is a further attempt to quell rumors and provide factual information.
“I thought the first meeting we had at the beginning of this pandemic was successful, and I just feel a second meeting of this type will be beneficial,” Clifford said.
Panelists at the first meeting included, among others, Dr. Amanda Green, hospitalist, Steve Hyde of Paris Regional Medical Center, Dr. Lav Singh, infectious disease specialist, and Mark Lueke, epidemiologist with the Paris/Lamar County Health Clinic.
Many of those panelists will make a return appearance along with other health care providers and public officials, Clifford said.
