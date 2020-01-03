Police arrested Jason Jermone Nickerson, 41, of Paris, in the 400 block of Bonham Street at 4:51 p.m. Thursday. Nickerson was found to have an outstanding federal probation violation warrant.
Nickerson was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 3 people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.