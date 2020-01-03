Jason Jermone Nickerson
Jason Jermone Nickerson

 Submitted Photo

Police arrested Jason Jermone Nickerson, 41, of Paris, in the 400 block of Bonham Street at 4:51 p.m. Thursday. Nickerson was found to have an outstanding federal probation violation warrant.

Nickerson was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.

Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 3 people Thursday.

