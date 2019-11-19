Levino Robrigado Rian, 73, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Denzil Vithanage as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Jun Rian Jr., John Rian, George Tabangcora, Dane Temporal, Severino Tan, Jerry Tacuyan, Mario Octavio and Jun Centeno serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. following visitation.
He was born on April 12, 1946, in Bacolod, Libon-Albay, Philippines, a son of Jesus Rian and Irene Robrigado Rian.
Mr. Rian was a member of Our Lady of Victory ,Knights of Columbus and was a graduate of Bicol University. While in the Philippines he was an Ag Teacher and farmer. He came to the US through a 4-H program and became a farmer in Ohio. After moving to Paris his first job was janitor at Our Lady of Victory and then he was employed by Dr. Swint on his ranch. Rian then received his certification to be a respiratory therapist working at McCuistion Hospital and DuBuis. He loved gardening and was an avid tennis player.
He married Brigida Tacuyan on June 13, 1980, in Napoleon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Orlando and Sotero Rian.
Mr. Rian is survived by his spouse, Brigida Rian; daughter, Christine Rian; brothers, Jimmy Rian, Jun Rian Jr., Emmanuel Rian and Noel Rian; sisters, Carmen Bermundo, Estrella Reblora, Myrna Nailing, Fe Llanda and Lilia Garay.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.