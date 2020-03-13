Craig H. Oster, of Cooper, passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday March 15, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Don Farrand officiating, with military honors following at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday March 14, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Craig was born on March 16, 1954. Adopted at birth by Mr. and Mrs. Owen Oster, they preceded him in death.
Craig joined the Navy and served from 1974 to 1976. Afterwards, he joined the Army and served from 1984 to 2003.
Craig served at Naval Air Station Lemoore, in California. In the Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, he served in the Armored Cavalry Regiment. Next, he went to The Netherlands to serve in the Allied Forces, Central Europe. His next duty took him to Fort Belvoir in Virginia, followed by being in Korea at Camp Walker. Next, he was off to Fort Huachuca, Arizona as Information Systems Engineering Command. Then, he was back to Korea at Camp Red Cloud and retired at Fort Hood, Texas in the First Cavalry Division in 2003.
Craig was currently a member of the American Legion, Red Henderson Post #483 in Cooper, Texas.
He married Joyce Thompson on May 4, 2004.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by, step-son, Jeremy Quinn; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, friends and special caregivers, Teresa Thompson and Norma Crutchfield.
Craig was preceded in death by, step-son, Shane Quinn; and many family members.
Serving as pallbearers are, Kyle Thompson, Dale Thompson, Rodney Morris, Jeff Jordan, Mark Crouch, Jordan Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Kevin Hitt and the members of the American Legion, Red Henderson Post # 483.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
