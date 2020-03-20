Red River Credit Union has decided to temporarily close access to all branch lobbies beginning today. Drive-thru lanes at branches will remain open regular operating hours. Hours may be extended as needed. Branches without drive-thru access will be closed and members are asked to visit the next closest branch.
Members are encouraged to check the website, rrfcu.com/covid-19 and Facebook for updates.
Banking needs may also be handled through Online Banking, Mobile Banking with DeposZip (Mobile Check Deposit), Extended ATM Network, RO$EY (the Automated Teller), or contact the Phone Center at 903-735-3000. Phone Center hours will be extended to 6 p.m. beginning Friday until further notice.
For debit card replacement, safe deposit box access or other special banking situations, call 903-735-3000 to request an appointment.
