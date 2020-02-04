Fire and Rescue

JAN. 3 to JAN. 4
First Responder-Paris
8:32 to 8:56 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:23 to 10:47 a.m., 200 Clarksville St.
11:54 a.m., to 12:10 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
3:14 to 3:54 p.m., no address given.
3:40 to 3:53 p.m., 331 19th St. SE.
3:42 to 3:57 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
4:01 to 4:08 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
7:51 to 8 p.m., no address given.
5:12 to 5:10 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
8:45 to 9:01 p.m., 8th St. NE/Grove St.
Public Service
11:40 to 11:52 a.m., 2325 E. Cherry St.
2:39 to 2:50 p.m., 2300 N. Main St.
