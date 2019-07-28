We’ve got some pretty fantastic young people in this area, and last week was their week for recognition. Let’s start with the Paris All-Stars 9U baseball team that returned from Brookhaven, Mississippi, as World Series champions. What a fantastic opportunity it was for these youngsters to travel, to play a sport they love and to represent Paris in such fine fashion. There have been no shortages of congratulations for this deserving team, and we’re adding another one to it. Congrats, team!
Also earning congratulations are Paris ISD future problem solvers, who returned from the International Future Problem Solvers competition in Amherst, Massachusetts, with two international championships and a total of 10 medals, awards and recognitions. Among the winners was Paris High School graduate Ansley Downs, who became the world champion of Individual GIPS in the Senior Division. Congratulations to all winning future problem solvers!
Let’s switch gears to our local FFA students. Over in Detroit, the team came away from the FFA State Convention with two state championships as Trey Denny placed first in the beef production entrepreneurship category and Cole Carpenter taking top place in calf roping. Then we learned Prairiland FFA member Ryan Dougherty’s upcoming trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, to defend his 2018 national title in Agriscience after he won a consecutive state title at the Fort Worth convention. Congratulations to all FFA winners, which includes those who don’t earn medals and plaques. FFA does an excellent job developing students’ potential.
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and its tourism director, Becky Semple, deserve a thumbs up for another round of successful Tour de Paris and Paris Balloon and Music Festival events. These events are not easy to put together, and Semple has noted many times over that the tour itself would not be possible without the help of the more than 600 volunteers who pitch in to help. Paris and the businesses who call the city home benefit economically, and the folks who come to visit go home with plans to return.
Thumbs down to the inadequacy of elections security in the U.S. We can create smartphones that even federal authorities cannot unlock, but we can’t secure our election technology? The federal government should be working with state and local election officials instead of passing the buck down the ladder.
