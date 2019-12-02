Arturo G. “Tudy” Silvas, 70, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Covenant Christian Church, with Dr. Stephen Russell and the Rev. Diana Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Art, the son of Margarito Silvas and Juanita Gonzales Silvas, was born on Nov. 24, 1949, in Kingsville, Texas.
His career spanned many years working for Lakes Regional MHMR, Adult Probation and SequelCare, where he retired. He attended Covenant Christian Church. Art enjoyed racket ball and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Olga Perez and her husband, Frank; and a brother-in-law, Darell Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Adess Mendez Silvas, whom he married in 2005; a daughter, Monica Silvas Osborne and husband, Randy, of Bonham; a step-daughter, Gabrielle Hutchings, of Paris; grandchildren, Seth McElyea, Steven McElyea, Jacob McElyea, Amy Clayton, Hannah Osborne and Kai Battle; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma Flores and husband, Joe, Irma Robinson and Hector Silvas and wife, Carla; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
