COOPER — Cooper’s downtown square will echo with music Saturday for the NETFest 2019.
Hosted by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, area bands will keep the music playing from noon through the evening. Tickets are $10 each, and the event will include vendors and a beer garden.
Starting at noon, Janis Diane will take the stage, followed by Zach Piland at 1:20 p.m., High Water Gamble at 2:40, Kayla Jo at 4:20, Justin Jones at 5:40, Christine Rian at 7, Max Jones at 8:20 and capping the evening with Meredith Crawford at 9:40.
Ticket preorder on eventbrite.com drops ticket costs to $6 each.
