Howard Bulman, 56, of Pecan Gap, Texas, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Reuben Trussell officiating. Interment will follow in Pecan Gap Cemetery under the direction of Delta Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.