Sarah Marie Williams, 33, of Biardstown, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Friendship Cemetery at Biardstown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Sarah was born on May 31, 1986, in Paris. She graduated from Chisum High School in 2004. For the past 11 years she has been employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, having first worked in Bonham and was now working in Winnsboro. Sarah was currently enrolled in college to receive her degree in Criminal Justice.
Survivors include her daughter, Rayla Joyce Williams, of the home; her boyfriend, Aaron Spiers, of Lake Quitman; her father, Donald Ray Williams, of Glory; her mother, Eileen Acup Burns and husband, Harold Gene, of Biardstown; her grandparents, W. D. “David” and Joyce Williams, of Glory and Deana Claassen, of Biardstown; her brother, Jerry Williams and wife, Jamie, of Paris; nieces, Ilee Williams and Ilia Williams; aunts and uncles, Buddy Acup and wife, Wendy, Rebecca Hill and husband, Sean and Lynn Williams and wife, Kim; several cousins, including, Derek Williams and wife, Ashley and Brandon Williams; along with a plethora of friends and correctional workers who loved her dearly.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Friendship Cemetery Association, c/o Jannie Thompson, 684 CR 3910, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455.
