Good morning, Red River Valley!
While areas to our west deal with wintry weather, we'll be dealing with rain. Mostly. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two as the high settles in at around 39 degrees. Expect it to feel colder - winds will come from the north northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Given the differing temperatures between the layers of the atmosphere, it's possible some of the rain this morning could briefly become a wintry mix or sleet. That would mainly affect bridges and overpasses, which ice over easily, but again, much of the winter weather is expected to remain west of the Red River Valley, west of a line from Sherman to Goldthwaite.
There's a slight chance, about 20%, for rain and sleet before midnight. It'll definitely be cold enough for it as the low drops to about 28, so it'll be dependent on how much moisture is left. Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight, and that will make it feel downright frigid.
This cold burst will move quickly east into Thursday, leaving cool and clear conditions in its wake, the National Weather Service predicts. Expect Thursday to be mostly sunny with a high near 43. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 31.
Gradual warming is expected to continue Friday and Saturday as winds shift to come from the south, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high near 55. Saturday will be similar, albeit sunnier as a rain free front moves through the region and reinforces cool and dry air on Sunday.
Bundle up, and be careful if you go out. Have a great Wednesday!
