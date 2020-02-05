Two North Lamar High School Cross Examination Debate Teams will compete at the State UIL Meet on March 20 and 21 in Austin as North Lamar Debate team, coached by Kristi Hodgkiss, swept the District 15 AAAA Tournament at Pittsburg on Tuesday winning the top three spots.
Senior Katie Hodgkiss and junior Isabella LoCicero captured first place while teammates junior Michael Sorensen and freshman Hunter Steelman earned second place. Sophomores Cydney Dean and Jasmin Estrada earned third place to complete the sweep.
Katie Hodgkiss also earned the best speaker gavel by accumulating the most speaker points in three rounds of debate. The first and second place teams advanced to the state competition.
