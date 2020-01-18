JAN. 17 to JAN. 18
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Wynn Helm, 54: Capias pro fine/improper driver’s license for type vehicle, capias pro fine/display expire license plates.
Eddie Marcus Thompson, 53: Bench warrant/civil commitment.
James Douglas Wilson Findley, 31: Violation of parole.
Darriyeon Donte Hill, 34: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Zanderius KyJuan Hearn, 20: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Paris Police Department
Markeith Bernard Wallace, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Maurekus Markell Grigsby, 35: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Quades Antwain Williams, 33: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, resisting arrest/search/transport, bail jumping and failure to appear/felony, repeat offender, judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Angela Renee Martin, 39: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault of a public servant, motion to adjudicate guilt/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Tanner Boyd Allen, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jose Guadalupe Resendez-Cruz, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.