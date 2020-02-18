Ricky Easton, 58, of Paris, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, in Dallas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.
