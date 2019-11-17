Some of us just aren’t college material.
Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell — the list of ultra-successful college dropouts is full of recognizable names. Their stories are well-known — Gates dropped out of Harvard and was joined by Paul Allen, who ditched Washington State University, to start Microsoft; Oprah left Tennessee State University to pursue a media career; Mark Zuckerberg left Harvard to pursue Facebook; Dell started his company in his University of Texas dorm room and then left to pursue the business full time.
While not all of us can be a John Mackey — the founder of Whole Foods who dropped out of college several times — or a Matt Mullenweg — he left the University of Houston to start WordPress, a platform that powers about 23% of the web — life has certainly shown that success is within a high school graduate’s grasp.
Now, before I go any further, I won’t argue the value of obtaining a college degree. Despite its rising costs, post-secondary education greatly increases a person’s chances of economic success. Despite the statistics, though, a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that there are many people who believe a high school diploma alone is enough for success.
“More than half of Americans ages 13 through 29 do see college as a path to economic success, but about 4 in 10 believe a bachelor’s degree prepares people only somewhat well, or even poorly, for today’s economy,” the AP reported. “Meanwhile, about half said their high school education has provided the skills they need to get a good job right after they graduate. And 45% say a high school diploma is good preparation for future successful workers.”
As long as success isn’t defined by whether we become millionaires or billionaires, then there’s one more name I’d like to add to the list of successful people whose highest degree is a high school diploma: mine. I’ve attended college in fits and starts, starting in high school with majors including physics, computer engineering and business administration, but I never stayed with it long enough to get a degree. Still, I think of myself as successful because I’ve worked my way out of homelessness and poverty to become an award-winning journalist in five states.
I’m also one of a few managing editors who do not hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree in journalism or communications, and I wish that wasn’t so. Journalism is a trade — it’s not rocket science, nor are journalists doctors. We observe. We report. The intricacies of the job can be learned on the job, like construction work or farming. Yet almost invariably, newsroom job listings for reporters and editors list a bachelor’s degree minimum requirement.
How did I get around that? Grit, determination and drive — three keys to success regardless of your level of education. I started at the bottom as a cub reporter with beats no one else wanted. I sought mentors, and I learned all I could from them. I set goals, and I let nothing, especially myself, stand in the way of achieving them. Above all, I never stopped learning.
Apprenticeships, on-the-job training, vocational school, college, the path to economic success is as varied as the people on it. Skilled tradespeople are very much in demand, and a good trade can help build a successful life. College isn’t for everyone, and that’s OK because the only thing that can guarantee your success is you.
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com. His column is published on Sunday.
