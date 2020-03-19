Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's a bit soggy out there — downright soaked, in fact — and it's likely we're going to see more today. As a result of all the wet weather, a flash flood watch over all Red River Valley counties is extended through 7 p.m. today.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m. today, with some storms capable of approaching severe levels. Expect a high around 77 degrees with south southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph. The chance for rain is 90%.
The rain should taper off this evening to about 30% chance, although any storms that may be in the area could be severe. The low will fall to about 51 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky as gusty south southwest winds continue.
"The higher end concern, however will be the pockets of heavier rainfall and yes, more flooding, including instances of flash flooding within the current Flash Flood Watch area that continues through 7 p.m. from the DFW Metroplex to the Red River Valley. These areas continue to remain supersaturated after several rounds of heavier rainfall the past 1-2 weeks, including the primer we experienced early today," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
A cold front is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, which will keep the high to about 55 degrees. Winds will continue to gust to as high as 20 mph. There will still be a 40% chance for showers, but otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy. Some clouds will remain in the sky into the overnight as the low falls to about 39 degrees.
We should begin to see some drying out Saturday as winds shift to come from the east. The high will remain limited to the high 50s as colder, drier air settles in.
