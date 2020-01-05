With digital offerings becoming a greater part of the newspaper’s presence, we’re continuing to build on our work last year to upgrade our website in ways that make finding the information you want and need quicker and easier.
A big and recent change is our new Community Calendar. You’ll find it directly under the E-Edition on the right-hand side of the website. Days with events are marked with gray dots. Under the calendar are three links: Browse, Today’s events and Submit.
Submitting an event requires registration, which is free. Once registered, clicking Submit on the calendar will take you to your dashboard, where you can manage and create events. Clicking “Create an event” in the left menu will take you to the submission form.
Give the event a title, like “NAACP Meeting” or “First Responder Breakfast,” and choose the calendar sections you’d like it to be in. There’s an option to add a website link as well as the event’s cost, or click the checkbox if it’s free. Include a description, such as a featured speaker and topic or the event’s purpose. Click checkboxes to let people know the event will be family friendly or for people 21 and older or that you require an RSVP and so on. You can even add a photo. Don’t forget to fill in where and when the event will happen and contact information.
Clicking “Create Event” will send an email to The Paris News for entry approval, and that notification will be used to print the event in the Page 2 Daily Briefing. Events are approved as soon as the notification is read.
Visitors looking to see what’s happening can click a day with a gray dot to visit a search page showing the day’s events. Clicking an event will take you to its page, which offers two bonuses: a weather forecast (if the event is within seven days) and an option to download the event into your own calendar program. This works on the mobile version as well.
One of the big changes last year was the inclusion of new links under the News menu, including Communities, Region, Business, Faith and more. Communities and Education each have their own drop down menus that allow readers quick access to news about a single community or school district we cover.
Clarksville residents who want to see only Clarksville stories can click on Clarksville under Red River County under Communities and that’s what they’ll see. Only want North Lamar ISD or Paris Junior College stories? Look under Education and select your district. Bookmark these pages on your laptop for easy and quick access on your smartphone.
Toward the end of the year, we began testing presentation modes. One such test appears on the daily forecast story, which uses a cover photo to depict the day’s forecast. Long form stories have photos inserted throughout to help break up long strings of text. Desktop or laptop users also may have noticed fixed photos that are revealed by scrolling (check out “2019 In Review: A world record and an answered prayer for help are top stories of the year” to see an example). Mobile users see it as a cover photo.
It’s important that we continue to improve our digital offerings because we saw explosive growth there last year — the number of visitors increased more than 63% to just shy of 950,000, pushing our pageviews up nearly 1.3 million over 2018 to more than 5.3 million last year.
We offer a mix of free and paid content, including local, state and national news, photo galleries, stock reports, Paris Life magazine and more. I’m excited to continue working on the website, adding services and increasing user friendliness.
I hope you’ll join us there at theparisnews.com.
